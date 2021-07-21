Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of GMBTU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 28,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,019. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

