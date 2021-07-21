Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Down 2.4%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.76 and last traded at $83.88. Approximately 5,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 546,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $290,225.00. Insiders sold 29,055 shares of company stock worth $2,697,715 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,830,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 215,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

