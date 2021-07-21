BMO Capital Markets Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securiti increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,708.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,437.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,626.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.