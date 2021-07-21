BMO Capital Markets Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Target Price to C$9.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.25 to C$9.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 184,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

