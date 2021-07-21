Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 856.50 ($11.19). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 849.50 ($11.10), with a volume of 196,873 shares trading hands.

BOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 735 ($9.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,247.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 853.93.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

