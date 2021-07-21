BonFi (BNF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91,368.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, BonFi has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $949,022.43 and $91,368.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.72 or 0.00796532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.