Bonk (BONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonk Profile

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

