Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 313.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,162.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 124.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

