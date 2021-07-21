BoringDAO Price Reaches $133.64 on Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $133.64 or 0.00416269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and $15,646.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,646 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

