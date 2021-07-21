Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

EPAY opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -138.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

