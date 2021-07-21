Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,145.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $214,874.60 and $53,145.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.91 or 0.00789261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

