BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

BOX stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -118.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

