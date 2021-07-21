BOX Token (BOX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.21 million and $14.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00273220 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.