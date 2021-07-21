Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 71,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.