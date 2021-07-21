Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter.

BEDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $465.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.93. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

