Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brightcove to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCOV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

