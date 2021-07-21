Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 632,369 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 105,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,287. The company has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

