Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.66 Million

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $47.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 100,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

