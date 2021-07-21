Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

