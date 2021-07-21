Brokerages Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce $16.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $165.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

