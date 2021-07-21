Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post $2.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $45.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $247.50 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.