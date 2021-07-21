Brokerages Anticipate Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

GNCA remained flat at $$2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.