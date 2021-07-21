Brokerages Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce $46.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.04 million to $46.98 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $177.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.78 million to $178.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.95 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $273.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 390,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

