Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

