Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report $445.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $449.50 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $273.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.86. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

