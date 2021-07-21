Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 16,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,916. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 28.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

