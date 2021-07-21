Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.17 Million

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce sales of $72.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.04 million and the lowest is $69.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $287.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ARI stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jai Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $228,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,394 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

