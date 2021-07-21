Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 436,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.41 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

