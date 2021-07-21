Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after purchasing an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

