Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.22 Million

Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $37.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.18 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $29.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.56 million to $154.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.11 million, with estimates ranging from $204.31 million to $215.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,365 shares of company stock valued at $62,066,242. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.