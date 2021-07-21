Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. 521,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,333. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.