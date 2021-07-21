Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.93. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,747. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.