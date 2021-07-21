Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the information services provider will earn $112.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,950.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,524.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,416.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.