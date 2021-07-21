Brokers Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

