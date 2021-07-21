Brokers Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.67.

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

