Brokers Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

