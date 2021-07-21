Brokers Set Expectations for National CineMedia, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.