Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $781.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

