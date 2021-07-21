BSC Station Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. BSC Station has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $320,008.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSC Station has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,529.21 or 0.99947028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

