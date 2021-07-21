BSCView Hits Market Capitalization of $227,630.71 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, BSCView has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $227,630.71 and $44.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.73 or 1.00290495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

