Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

