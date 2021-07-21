Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,606 ($34.05). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,592 ($33.86), with a volume of 641,967 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BNZL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The company has a market cap of £8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,376.14.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

