Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.56 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00010716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013746 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,109,786 coins and its circulating supply is 12,734,786 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.