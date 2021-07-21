Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0011 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 254.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $198.69 million and $91,774.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.06 or 0.00615236 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001050 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

