ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $782,176.12

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $782,176.12 and $27,680.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00143660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,248.56 or 1.00380738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

