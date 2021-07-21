Bytom Price Tops $0.0562 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Bytom has a market cap of $81.29 million and approximately $26.77 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00363951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,692,758,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,474,032 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

