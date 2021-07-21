Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce sales of $436.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $483.80 million and the lowest is $402.00 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $332.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of COG opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

