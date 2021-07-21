Cactus (WHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHD opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63. Cactus has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

