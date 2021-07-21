CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.17

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 12757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

CAI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

