Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

